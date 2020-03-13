Texas A&M University-Commerce Art Galleries [Photo Gallery] John Parsons, Staff Reporter Images of artwork from the President's Gallery; College of Humanities, Social Sciences and Art Dean's Gallery and the 2020 Juried Student Art Show in the University Gallery.

University hosts its first-ever home rodeo John Parsons, Staff Reporter Texas A&M University-Commerce hosted its first-ever home rodeo Feb. 21 and 22 at the Hopkins County Civic Center in Sulphur Springs with both the women’s...

Interview with Texas A&M University-Commerce Alumnus John Adams Brandon Ballard, Staff Reporter John Adams attended East Texas State University throughout the 1950s and 1960s before having a successful career as an engineer at TEMCO or what is now called L3Harris in...

Lions advance to Lone Star Conference Tournament Championship after pair of victories over St. Mary’s & ENMU

March 8, 2020

Lions defeat Arkansas-Fort Smith in opening round of LSC tournament in Commerce

March 6, 2020

Lion Softball sweeps double header over Rogers State behind record setting performance by Otto

March 4, 2020