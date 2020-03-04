Lion Softball sweeps double header over Rogers State behind record setting performance by Otto

By Tyler McDonough | Sr. Sports Reporter

The No. 16 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions softball team defeated No. 15 Rogers State twice on March 3 behind a record setting performance from Emily Otto in game one of the double-header.

Game One:

Otto set a school record and career high for most strikeouts in a single game as she struck out 12 of the 21 Hillcat batters, en route to her fourth complete game of the year and picked up her sixth win.

The Lions got down early 1-0 in the third inning after Rogers State’ Sabrina Anguiano hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third. The Lions answered in the top of the fourth inning after Alyssa LeBlanc hit her first collegiate home to tie the game 1-1. Chelsea Slider gave the Lions the lead after hitting her first home run of the season on a solo shot. Jodie Hill continued the barrage as she knocked in Ta’Lyn Moody on an RBI double to put the Lions out in front 3-1.

Uxua Modrego kept things going for the Lions, as she hit her first collegiate home run on a solo shot in the top of the fifth inning. Avery Boley broke out of a slump as she drilled a three-run home run to give the Lions a commanding 7-1 lead.

Otto closed out the game and protected the lead, as the Lions picked up the 7-2 victory, to improve her record to 6-3 on the year. Rogers State’ Andrea Morales took the loss after dominating the Lions in the first two matchups of the season to fall to 13-1.

Game Two:

Freshman Alyssa LeBlanc started game two for the Lions looking for win no. 7 of the year. LeBlanc did just that as she seven strong innings, giving up just one run on four hits, to improve to 7-2 after the complete game.

Madison Schaefer got things started for the Lions in the third inning, as she grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Jodie Hill. Chelsea Slider knocked in two runs as she singled up the middle, scoring Schaefer and Kinsie Hebler after an error in the outfield. Vanessa Avina also knocked in a run on an infield single to put the Lions up 4-0 through three innings.

In the fourth inning Chelsea Slider knocked in a run on an RBI fielder’s choice groundout, scoring Modrego. Avery Boley continued her hot day, as she singled in Schaefer to put the Lions up 6-0.

Boley homered once again as she hit a solo shot to left center give the Lions a commanding 7-0 lead. Rogers State picked up their only run of the game when Payton Stroud hit a sac fly to left field, scoring Rylee DeLozier.

HC Richie Bruister with Lion Athletics after the Game:

“We played to win today, instead of playing not to lose. The team changed its mindset today and put themselves out there. They didn’t worry about making mistakes or striking out. They just played their game. It was awesome to see that. And the players saw that too. They were excited about it. The bats were awesome today.”