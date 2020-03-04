Texas A&M University-Commerce issues precautionary measures for COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Texas A&M University-Commerce President Dr. Mark Rudin sent out a campus wide email about monitoring the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on campus with precautionary measures in place and stating their are no confirmed cases in the area.

The following measures have been implemented:

Established a campus response team that includes Emergency Management, Student Health Services, Student Affairs, Facilities, Safety, Marketing and Communications, Finance, University Police, Human Resources, and Information Technology.

Maintaining daily contact with local, regional, and state officials from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Department of State Health Services, and the Centers for Disease Control.

Implemented additional sanitization efforts across campus with a focus on high traffic and community areas.

Added additional hand sanitizer stations across campus.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends the following actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

When cleaning hands, if soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

In addition to the CDC recommendations, Texas A&M University-Commerce is doing the following:

Discouraging all foreign travel by A&M-Commerce students, faculty and staff while the outbreak of COVID-19 remains an active and evolving situation.

Encouraging all students, faculty and staff to return from all CDC designated Level 1 or higher risk countries as soon as can be practically arranged. You can find the current Travel Level Notices here: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices

Directing students, faculty and staff to report all personal international travel to the university if they have traveled to a Level 1 or greater risk country. You can report this information to the Department of Campus Operations and Safety at 903-468-3091 or [email protected]

Encouraging students, faculty and staff traveling to countries with risk levels of 2 and 3 to self-isolate for a 14-day period before returning to school or work.

Monitoring/isolation should follow the latest CDC guidelines, which currently suggest at least 14 days without symptoms. Students should self-monitor and isolate at a parent’s residence whenever practical. Students should contact the Student Health Center on campus if a parental-residence option is impractical.



Directing students with symptoms not to show up at the Student Health Center but call ahead so medical personnel can be prepared or can direct the students to local health authorities.

The University is prepared to transition from face-to-face classes to online instruction should the need arise. A&M-Commerce will continue to monitor and respond to the Coronavirus situation. Regular updates will be provided to the campus community by email and social media.

Students and faculty can also visit the main page of the TAMUC website to receive the latest information – look for “Stay Healthy Lions and Coronavirus Resources.” Dr. Rudin advises on making decisions about travel with Spring Break approaching and to encourage exercising caution in planning, and to keep in mind guidance from the CDC that can be found at https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/page/before-travel.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]