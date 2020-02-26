Photo Gallery: (Softball) A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Woman’s University

Joseph Miller, Co-Editor/ Sports PhotographerFebruary 26, 2020
Joseph Miller, Co-Editor/ Sports Photographer
Ashley Peoples, Staff Reporter
By: Ashley Peoples | Staff Reporter
Texas has not raised its minimum wage in 10 years while 21 states raised theirs at the start of 2020.
According to an article published...
Jacob Simonek, Entertainment Editor
Birds of Prey was properly changed to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, because that’s what it was for the entirety of the film. From start to finish, you were primarily following...
