Lion men’s and women’s golf make 2020 debut inside National Rankings

By: Tyler McDonough | Senior Sports Reporter

The spring golf season is back and both Texas A&M University-Commerce golf programs are regionally ranked and primed for a postseason run.

In the first NCAA Division II regional rankings of the season the A&M-Commerce men’s team is ranked 10th in the South-Central Region. The Lions are coming off a sixth-place finish at the Jack Brown Memorial at Texas A&M University-International on Feb. 3-4.

The women’s team is ranked 11th in the West Region after the first regional rankings of 2020. In the five events this season, the Lions have finished in the top-5 in four of them.

The Lions are coming off a strong runner-up performance at the Jack Brown Memorial at Texas A&M University-International.

The top ten teams in the region advance to the postseason on the men’s side, and the top 12 advance on the women’s side. If the season ended today, both of the teams would be in, however Head Coach Lauren Mason said “we don’t want to be on the bubble. Our best golf is ahead of us, and we’re looking forward to the rest of the spring.”

Both teams are back in action next month as the women will be in San Antonio at the St. Mary’s Invitational March 2-3, and the men will be in Lubbock at the Lubbock Christian University Chap Classic March 9-10.