Twentieth and twentieth-first century fashion history class

The Texas A&M University-Commerce Department of Liberal Arts has introduced a new class this semester for students who are interested in the history of fashion.

This new class, 20th and 21st Century Fashion History, will cover the meaning of fashion and the benefits it had on people throughout the years from fashion designers to urban culture.

“My goal for this class is to get students to take fashion seriously, and to think critically about fashion but also to think critically about the larger world,” Dr. Emily Newman, associate professor, art history, said.

Fashion has been around for many years and has had a huge impact on our society. It is visible everywhere and inspires people to create influential designs that will last a lifetime.

Fashion has an impact on music, art, makeup and much more. Some people know about fashion, others don’t and some just don’t care but fashion will always exist.

The fashion history class is a liberal and gender studies class open to all TAMUC students.

The class will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. in Journalism 129.

For more information about 20th and 21st Century Fashion History, contact [email protected]