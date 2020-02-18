Marvel’s Phase Four Action Plan

Endgame has come and gone with a follow up of Spiderman: Far From Home marking the end of Marvel’s biggest phase of their planned movies in their thoroughly crafted Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While this is an end to one phase, it is the beginning of a new one. The goliath, Disney, has been running Marvel since 2009 with little to no fuss but this’ll be the first phase where Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, has its hat in the ring. So what do we know is coming in Marvel’s next big phase? Well, here’s a list of all that we know are coming in the next two years.

Spoilers for Endgame ahead.

Black Widow (May 1st) follows young Natasha Romanoff as she gets trained by the KGB to be a trained operative. Black Widow will be the first addition of Marvel’s phase four.

The Eternals (Nov. 6th) is the first of the few new intellectual properties (IP) to the MCU that is coming in phase four. With fresh faces and a concept of human-like aliens living in our world secretly, now coming out to protect Avenger-style. This is sure to be a big deal.

WandaVision + (Fall) will be the first Disney+ original show to be part of the MCU. Now whether this will be as big of a involvement as the movies or only one sided like Netflix’s isn’t shown yet. WandaVision’s premise is also not shown yet but get ready to watch Scarlet Witch and Vision in what the trailers have shown as a 1990s-esque family show, but not for long as Scarlet Witch seems to be confused about her surroundings.

The Falcon and Winter Soldier + (Late 2020) is following WandaVision shortly after their premiere on Disney+. The show will follow the two as they adjust to Falcon’s new title as Captain America and will also most likely go deeper in Bucky’s sleeper agent struggle.

Loki + (Early 2021) was a confusing but exciting reveal for most people hearing that everyone’s favorite trickster is getting a Disney+ show next year. While it’s unclear if it takes place in the past, it focuses on the Loki we see in Endgame or a reveal that Loki survived (again) is to be revealed. What we can hopefully tell is that it’ll be a fun way to start off 2021.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings (Feb. 12, 2021) is the next marvel movie, with a fresh IP as well for the MCU. Being the first asian-led movie for Marvel, this is bound to be a big deal. Shang-Chi is a martial arts master with the power of replication (though if they’ll use that part of his comics is up for debate).

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness (May 7th, 2021) following Shang-Chi is the Doctor Strange sequel fans have been waiting for. With confirmation that this movie will cross over with WandaVision and Loki, it’s safe to say this movie may impact the MCU hard.

What If…? + (Mid 2021) is an interesting addition to the Disney+ growing collection of Marvel shows. The What If…? animated series will be an anthology series following fun hypotheticals like “What if Thor was the evil brother” and “What if Avengers never had Civil War”. A eager one to look forward to.