Texas A&M University-Commerce held a candlelight vigil in memory of Deja Matts in the Rayburn Student Center on Feb. 11, 2020. Deja and Abbaney Matts were victims of...

Joseph Miller, Co-Editor

It is a new year, a new decade, a new semester at school. Some students are returning to further their academic pursuits while some students are embarking on their first semesters...