Photo Gallery: Campus holds candlelight vigil in memory of Deja Matts

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 8 + 9? Send Email Cancel

Texas A&M University-Commerce held a candlelight vigil in memory of Deja Matts in the Rayburn Student Center on Feb. 11, 2020.

Deja and Abbaney Matts were victims of the Pride Rock Residence Hall shooting on Feb. 3, 2020.

Gallery | 12 Photos Esme Galvan Friends and classmates leave messages for the family of Deja and Abbaney Matts.