Photo Gallery: Campus holds candlelight vigil in memory of Deja Matts

Esme Galvan, Staff Reporter
February 12, 2020

Texas A&M University-Commerce held a candlelight vigil in memory of Deja Matts in the Rayburn Student Center on Feb. 11, 2020.

Deja and Abbaney Matts were victims of the Pride Rock Residence Hall shooting on Feb. 3, 2020.

Esme Galvan
Friends and classmates leave messages for the family of Deja and Abbaney Matts.