Photo Gallery: Campus holds candlelight vigil in memory of Deja Matts
February 12, 2020
Texas A&M University-Commerce held a candlelight vigil in memory of Deja Matts in the Rayburn Student Center on Feb. 11, 2020.
Deja and Abbaney Matts were victims of the Pride Rock Residence Hall shooting on Feb. 3, 2020.
