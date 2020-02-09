Photo Gallery: A&M-Commerce vs. Rodgers State (Softball)

Joseph Miller
Shortstop Chealsea Slider reaches out to pull in the pick off attempt.

Joseph Miller, Co-Editor/ Sports Photographer
February 9, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Uxua+Modrego+%28left%29+and+Ta%27lyn+Moody+%28right%29+share+a+handshake+during+player+introductions.
Gallery|17 Photos
Joseph Miller
Uxua Modrego (left) and Ta'lyn Moody (right) share a handshake during player introductions.