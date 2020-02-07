Lions drop consecutive home games after loss to Rams

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

By: Drew Ivery | Co-Edior/Sports Editor

In a game filled with constant neck-and-neck gameplay, the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions fall to Angelo State 82-79 in the Field House.

This game went down to the final possessions with clutch late game shots by both teams, but a questionable last shot selection by the Lions led to their demise. With near five seconds left on the game clock, Deon Barrett had just crossed half court and got met by a double-team and managed to spin out of it, then hoisted up a contested and off balance three-point attempt that missed it’s mark.

It was one of those games when you can’t rely on late game heroics to win against a team like Angelo State, whom is one of the top teams in the Lone Star Conference. Lions must find a way to get early leads and sustain them so have to rely less often on late game comebacks.

Lions had four players in double figures in scoring in the game. Deonta Terrell led the team with 16 points, followed by 13 points from Barrett, 12 points from Alberto Moreno on 5-for-7 shooting and a 10 point & 11 rebound game from Wayne Stewart.

The key point in the game came in the second half for the Rams as they held the Lions leading scorer, Stewart, to a scoreless second half. Stewart averages 19.5 ppg for the Lions, but was stifled by the Ram defense.

A&M-Commerce is now 14-11 all-time vs Angelo State and 3-3 in the Jaret Von Rosenberg era. The loss brings the Lions to 13-8 on the season and 9-6 in the Lone Star Conference.

Next Matchup

The Lions will be preparing to face UT Tyler for the second time this season and look to bring in another win after defeating them in December, 80-69. The game will be played at home in the Field House, with tipoff will be at 4 p.m. and broadcast on 88.9 KETR, the Lion Sports Network.