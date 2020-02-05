Lions take down defending National Champions at home Auriya Penny, Sports Writer By: Auriya Penny | Sports Writer The No. 4 Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team shut down the No. 8 Lubbock Christian University with a 59-54 win...

VIDEO – A&M-Commerce Shelter-in-Place Lifted (Spanish) Esme Galvan, Staff Reporter By: Esme Galvan | Staff Reporter The East Texan report in Spanish on the situation at Texas A&M University-Commerce after the shelter in place order was lifted on Feb...

LISTEN – University Police Department release 911 call audio of Pride Rock Residence Hall Shooting Esme Galvan, Staff Reporter Audio Credit: University PD Activity Log University Police Department have released the audio of the 911 call of the Pride Rock Residence Hall shooting on Feb. 3, 2020.

VIDEO – A&M-Commerce Shelter-in-Place Lifted

February 5, 2020

UPDATE – BREAKING NEWS: Pride Rock Shooting Suspect also accused for Denton homicide

February 5, 2020

Lone Star Conference announces partnership with Samsung

February 4, 2020