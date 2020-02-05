LISTEN – University Police Department release 911 call audio of Pride Rock Residence Hall Shooting
February 5, 2020
Audio Credit: University PD Activity Log
University Police Department have released the audio of the 911 call of the Pride Rock Residence Hall shooting on Feb. 3, 2020.
Hello!
My name is Esmeralda Galvan, but I go by Esme. I am a junior here at Texas A&M University-Commerce. I am a Mass Media and Journalism major...
