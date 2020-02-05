VIDEO – A&M-Commerce Shelter-in-Place Lifted

John Parsons

Jacob Simonek, Staff Reporter
February 5, 2020

On Feb. 3, 2020, Staff Reporter Jack Simonek from the East Texan reports on the current situation at Texas A&M University-Commerce after the shelter in place order was lifted.