UPDATE – BREAKING NEWS: Pride Rock Shooting Suspect also accused for Denton homicide

Jacques Smith of Rowlett, who is accused of killing two sisters at Texas A&M University-Commerce, is also a capital murder suspect in a Denton homicide.

On Thursday afternoon, the Denton Police Department accused Jaques Smith, 21, as a suspect of the homicide of a 22-year-old man on New Year’s Eve.

Steven Daniels Jr., 22, was shot inside the gated parking lot of Midtown 905 Apartments in Denton and was declared dead at Medical City Denton Hospital from a gunshot to the chest.

Denton PD assisted investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety with a search warrant on Feb. 4, on Smith’s Rowlett home.

Denton PD have not disclosed what evidence found in the search led to the accusation of Smith in the Daniels murder. A press conference is scheduled this afternoon in Denton.

After the search warrant was served, two suspects for the Daniels murder were also arrested; Jalin Hargove, 23, and Earnest Rogers, 26. They each have a bail set for $1 million and are currently being held in Denton County Jail.

Smith is currently being held in Hunt County Jail on a capital murder charge for the killings of Abbaney Matts, 20, and Deja Matts, 19 on Feb. 3. Abbaney’s 2-year-old son was injured.

Smith’s bail is set at $2 million.