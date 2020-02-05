Lions take down defending National Champions at home

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

By: Auriya Penny | Sports Writer

The No. 4 Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team shut down the No. 8 Lubbock Christian University with a 59-54 win this past Thursday and remain undefeated at 20-0.

A very intense offensive and defensive final quarter played by both teams made it very hard for either opponent to score in the opening of the fourth. With a boost from Juliana Louis late, it gave the Lions a neck and neck run with the Chaps. Only 23 seconds remained as Juliana Louis drove to the basket for a layup giving Commerce a three point advantage over LCU. After regaining possession of the ball, two game ending free throws made by Alexis Bryant saved A&M-Commerce from receiving their first loss on the season.

Such a competitive game played by both the teams, but A&M-Commerce was the one to take home the win. The Lion’s team defense forced a third loss for Lubbock Christian University, dropping them to an overall record of 16-3.

With a great energized crowd, the Lions and Lady Chaps went at it. Alexus Jones converted a three-point play early in the game to give the Lions a lead before LCU then went on a 7-0 run to take a lead. (Lions athletics) The Lions entered the 2nd quarter leading the Chaps 21-12. With much energy offensively and lock down defense, both the Lions and Chaps go back and forth cutting their double-digit lead. A&M Commerce show cased they knew how to score the ball with smooth ball movement after stretching the lead to 27-10.

At the half, the Lions lead by 18 points with a score of (39-21) with only 1 turnover in the first half. Maddison Glass lead the team with 15 points and four assists to go along with it. With the type of elite defense being played the Lions this season, they allowed LCU to grab only four offensive rebounds.

Great chemistry and team defense by A&M-Commerce Lions has ranked them No. 3 in Division II Sports Information Directors of America poll and No. 4 in Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Poll (WBCA). The Lions are one of three LSC teams in the national rankings, and the highest ranked team in the Lone Star Conference.

Next Matchup

Next the Lions will remain at home to take on Angelo State in the Field House at 2 p.m. and are looking to remain undefeated. Head Coach Jason Burton is one win away from tying Susan Knause (1971-85) for first in career coaching wins in Lion women’s basketball history at A&M-Commerce.