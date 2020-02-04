Lone Star Conference announces partnership with Samsung

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

By: Drew Ivery | Co-Editor/Sports Editor

Earlier this morning, the Lone Star Conference and Samsung announced a multi-year partnership that makes Samsung the official digital display partner of the LSC.

As part of the partnership that officially began on December 1, 2019, Samsung will be an official sponsor of all LSC Championships beginning with the LSC Indoor Track and Field Championship which will be held February 21-22 in Lubbock, Texas.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Samsung as the official digital display partner of the Lone Star Conference. The ability to work directly with Samsung on technology enhancements and digital solutions will bring tremendous value to our member institutions,” said LSC Commissioner Jay Poerner.

Samsung provides video board and digital display solutions for professional and collegiate venues around the globe including the recently opened Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, in San Francisco, which houses the largest center-hung LED scoreboard in the NBA. Samsung has also created video boards for the soon-to-be home of the LA Rams and LA Chargers, SoFi Stadium, and Allegiant Stadium the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We are excited to be the official display partner of the Lone Star Conference,” says Mark Quiroz, Vice President of Product Marketing, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “This new partnership demonstrates Samsung’s dedication to expanding our presence in collegiate sports and our passion for bringing unique game-day experiences to all fans from the living room to the sidelines.”

Samsung, one of the foremost technology companies in the world, will work closely with LSC member institutions to provide technology solutions for their campuses in sporting venues and other facilities.

Back in mid-August, the LSC announced the debut of its first league-wide digital network in partnership with BlueFrame Technology. The two-year agreement includes live and on-demand content from all 19 LSC members and select LSC Championship events.