UPDATE: Texas A&M University-Commerce confirms arrest of shooter suspect from Pride Rock Residence Hall investigation
February 4, 2020
By: Drew Ivery | Co-Editor/Sports Editor
Earlier today, Texas A&M University-Commerce released it’s latest update on the ongoing investigation at the Pride Rock Residence Hall.
A&M-Commerce confirmed via the Pride Alert Warning System (PAWS), the arrest of suspect 21-year-old Jacques Dshawn Smith. Smith is not a student at A&M-Commerce. He is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of Abbaney Matts, one of the deceased individuals. Smith has been arrested on the charge of capital murder in connection with the shootings that occurred on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce this week
The arrest warrant was obtained through the use of surveillance cameras and witness tips.
A&M-Commerce University Police Department led the investigation with the help of the Texas Rangers, FBI, DPS, ATF, Mesquite Police Department, Commerce Police Department, Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and Hunt County Homeland Security.
