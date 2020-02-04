Lions unable to overcome Lubbock Christian at home

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On January 30th, Lubbock Christian Chaparrals defeated Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions 88-76 in the Field House this past Thursday.

A&M-Commerce is now 13-7 overall and 9-5 in the Lone Star Conference, while the Chaparrals are 12-6 overall and 9-4 in league play.

A&M-Commerce took care of business in the first half with quick tempo and pace, but due to a late shooting streak by the Chaparrals that the Lions couldn’t keep that pace and lost the lead in the second half. A&M-Commerce was down by 12 but couldn’t find their groove to keep them ahead in the game.

“They really took it to us in the second half,” Head Coach Jaret Von Rosenberg said on the difference in the two halves of the game, per Lion Athletics. “You can’t give up 55 points in a half and expect to win a game. They scored 42 points in the paint, and we showed no resistance. And then because we started scrambling, they were able to straight-line drive and get open threes. They did a really nice job and you have to give them a lot of credit.”

Leading the way with four out of the five starters in double figures for the Lions, Wayne Stewart was the Lions top scorer with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Deon Barrett scored 15 points, Darnell Wright and Leo Lara contributed with an even 12 points. A&M-Commerce also got out rebounded by Chaparrals in the second half that was the deciding factor in the game.

The Lions tried their best to pull away with the victory, but the offensive boards and a late hot shooting streak hurt them down the stretch.

“Our guys know what to do, we’ve just got to get refocused and ready to go again,” Coach Rose said on rebounding from consecutive losses. “You play good basketball teams, but we didn’t have it in the second half and we’ve got to go back and look and see why. It’s not going to get any easier and it never does.”

Next Matchup

The Lions are back home and in action this upcoming Saturday in a Lone Star Conference game against UT Tyler at the Field House at 4:00 PM.