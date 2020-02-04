UPDATE: President Mark Rudin releases names & additional details on campus shooting

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

By: Joseph Miller & Drew Ivery | Co-Editors

The Texas A&M University-Commerce Police Department has confirmed the identities of the victims in yesterday’s shooting on campus.

The first victim identified is Deja Matts, a 19-year-old freshman at A&M-Commerce that was studying for a Bachelor of Science in Public Health. The second victim is 20-year-old Abbaney Matts, sister of Deja. Abbaney Matts was not an enrolled student at A&M-Commerce. The Matts sisters were from Garland, Texas.

The third victim, the two-year-old son of Abbaney Matts, was treated and released in the care of family members.

University Police Department (UPD) stated that the shooting appeared to be a targeted, isolated event. The investigation is ongoing with multiple law enforcement agencies involved.

According to Bryan Vaughn, UPD Chief of Police, on Monday the UPD received a phone call from a student that lived in Pride Rock at 10:17 a.m. and officers responded.

At 11:31 a.m. students received an email stating that UPD was working a crime scene at the Pride Rock Resident Hall and asked students, staff and faculty to shelter in place.

At 11:42 a.m. an additional email was sent restating the previous email with the addition of classes being cancelled for the remainder of the day.

At 12:45 p.m. email updates from the university confirmed that there were 2 confirmed deaths and one person injured in the shooting. The emergency shelter was still in place at this time.

The emergency shelter was lifted at 1:25 p.m. with the Pride Rock Residence Hall and surrounding area still being blocked off.

A&M-Commerce cancelled classes through Wednesday and professional counselors are available in the Halladay Student Services building on campus or by calling 903.886.5145 for anyone who needs assistance.