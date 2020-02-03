UPDATE: University President and UPD Chief Hold Press Conference Addressing Pride Rock Residence Hall Investigation

Dr. Rudin discussed the shooting incident at Pride Rock Residence Hall during a Monday afternoon press conference. | Photo by Esme Galvan.

Dr. Rudin discussed the shooting incident at Pride Rock Residence Hall during a Monday afternoon press conference. | Photo by Esme Galvan.

Dr. Rudin discussed the shooting incident at Pride Rock Residence Hall during a Monday afternoon press conference. | Photo by Esme Galvan.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

President Mark Rudin and University Police Chief Bryan Vaughn held a press conference on the main entrance to campus on University Drive addressing the Pride Rock Residence Hall investigation.

Chief Vaughn confirmed that two adult females were found dead in Pride Rock and a 2-year-old child was in stable condition.

All classes, programs and events on campus will be cancelled on Monday, Feb. 3, Tuesday, Feb. 4, and Wednesday, Feb. 5. This includes all remote locations and online classes. All services on the Commerce campus will be provided for students.

A university email stated faculty and staff should report to work as usual on Tuesday.

Classes and campus operations will resume on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Pride Rock and surrounding areas are still blocked off.

UPD is actively investigating the incident. UPD has stationed officers throughout the campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community.

Professional counselors are available in the Halladay Student Services building on campus or by calling 903.886.5145 for anyone who needs assistance.