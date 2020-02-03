Emergency Press Conference Photos

Joseph Miller, Co-EditorFebruary 3, 2020
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Esme Galvan, Staff Reporter
President Mark Rudin and University Police Chief Bryan Vaughn held a press conference on the main entrance to campus on University Drive addressing the Pride Rock Residence...
Joseph Miller, Co-Editor
UPDATE – BREAKING NEWS: A&M-Commerce Shelter in Place Lifted
February 3, 2020
BREAKING NEWS: Emergency Shelter in Place At A&M-Commerce
Renters Insurance
February 1, 2020
News
UPDATE: University President and UPD Chief Hold Press Conference Addressing Pride Rock Residence Hall Investigation
Emergency Shelter Photos
Student Health Services
Vaping and Smoking Ban
Texas A&M University-Commerce welcomes new initiative
The Lion’s After Dark Hiatus
Talbot Hall Mini-Golf Course
The East Texan
The student news site of Texas A&M University-Commerce
© 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.