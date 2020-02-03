UPDATE – BREAKING NEWS: A&M-Commerce Shelter in Place Lifted
February 3, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The precautionary shelter in place recommendations have been lifted.
Due to the ongoing investigation, Pride Rock and surrounding areas are still blocked off. The Rayburn Student Center is available for students that may be displaced by the ongoing investigation.
Texas A&M University-Commerce Police Department (UPD) is actively investigating three gunshot victims in Pride Rock Residence Hall on the A&M-Commerce campus. There have been two confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. UPD has stationed officers throughout the campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community.
All classes are cancelled for the remainder of the day and evening at the A&M-Commerce campus.
Updates are being sent through Pride Alert Warning System (P.A.W.S.), the Lion Safe App and official university emails.
Counselors are available in Rayburn Student Center conference rooms on campus for anyone who needs assistance coping with this situation.
Hello!
My name is Esmeralda Galvan, but I go by Esme. I am a junior here at Texas A&M University-Commerce. I am a Mass Media and Journalism major...
Hi,
Does Fred teach you guys the inverted pyramid style of writing a news article? When breaking news involves the university I received my education at and was the editor-in-chief of The East Texan, my first instance was to go see what the local media is doing about the active shooter situation happening there in the hopes that you guys would have the best and most comprehensive coverage. However, your story’s lede makes it seems as the “shelter in place” being lifted was the major news of the day and I had to dig two paragraphs down to discover that two people had been killed. I hope you guys update this news with comprehensive news coverage and ask tough questions. In my day, we were scooping local papers including the Commerce Journal and the awful Herald Banner. I’m not sure what the climate is like there, but it’s hard to imagine those papers improving.
VR,
Glenn Fawcett