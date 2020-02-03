UPDATE – BREAKING NEWS: A&M-Commerce Shelter in Place Lifted

A helicopter hovers over the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus while university police investigate a shooting with one person injured and transported to the hospital and two people dead. Photo by Jo

A helicopter hovers over the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus while university police investigate a shooting with one person injured and transported to the hospital and two people dead. Photo by Jo

A helicopter hovers over the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus while university police investigate a shooting with one person injured and transported to the hospital and two people dead. Photo by Jo

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The precautionary shelter in place recommendations have been lifted.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Pride Rock and surrounding areas are still blocked off. The Rayburn Student Center is available for students that may be displaced by the ongoing investigation.

Texas A&M University-Commerce Police Department (UPD) is actively investigating three gunshot victims in Pride Rock Residence Hall on the A&M-Commerce campus. There have been two confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. UPD has stationed officers throughout the campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community.

All classes are cancelled for the remainder of the day and evening at the A&M-Commerce campus.

Updates are being sent through Pride Alert Warning System (P.A.W.S.), the Lion Safe App and official university emails.

Counselors are available in Rayburn Student Center conference rooms on campus for anyone who needs assistance coping with this situation.