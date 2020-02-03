BREAKING NEWS: Emergency Shelter in Place At A&M-Commerce

University Police on the scene at Pride Rock Residence Hall on Monday afternoon.

Texas A&M University-Commerce Police Department (UPD) is actively investigating three gunshot victims in Pride Rock Residence Hall on the A&M-Commerce campus.

There have been two confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. UPD has stationed officers throughout the campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community.

Students, faculty and staff are instructed to take shelter and stay in place until further notice. This is a precautionary measure.

All classes are cancelled for the remainder of the day and evening at the A&M-Commerce campus.

Additional sheltering space is available at the Club and in the ballrooms at Rayburn Student Center. Faculty and staff are encouraged to remain in their offices.

Updates are being sent through Pride Alert Warning System (P.A.W.S.), the Lion Safe App and official university emails.

UPD will continue to provide updates as they become available.

The East Texan will continue to report as more information becomes available.