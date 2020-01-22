Lions keep rolling after a pair of convincing home victories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

By: Drew Ivery | Co-Editor & Sports Editor

It’s been a year to remember for the No. 4 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions as they remained undefeated after beating Arkansas-Fort Smith 82-46 on Thursday and Oklahoma Christian 91-64 on Saturday in the Field House.

A&M-Commerce remained out in front the entire game against UAFS and forced them to turn the ball over 24 times, which ended in more turnovers than field goals made (18) by the Numas. Burton’s team dominated the rebounding ending battle 46-22, which is one of the many things that makes them so dangerous.

This group of ladies is different compared to Burton’s teams from years past. I different hunger, if you will.

These Lions bring a different energy on the court, a different attitude, a supreme confidence and will to win. Only one team (Midwestern State) this season has managed to put even 70 points up against the Lions and the one game that happened, they won by 35+ points.

Maddison Glass led the Lions in scoring and assists with 15 points and 4 assists in the game. Agang Tac had a near double-double off the bench with 8 points and 10 rebounds as she led the Lions in rebounding.

The Lions continued their dominating ways by following up their win on Thursday with a Saturday victory against Oklahoma Christian for their 11th straight conference win and the 500th win in program history.

Dyani Robinson led the way in scoring for the Lions in that game with 17 points (1 shy of her career-high) and a career-high 3 three-pointers made. DesiRay Kernal made her mark on the game too as she led the way in rebounding, grabbing 12 rebounds and Glass led the team in assists with six.

After these wins, the Lions remain 2.5 games ahead of Midwestern in their division and 2.5 games ahead of defending Division II Champions, Lubbock Christian.

“The next time we take this court, it will be against Lubbock Christian,” said Head Coach Jason Burton on the upcoming homestand, per Lion Athletics. “That will be a huge game for conference standings, for regional rankings. We need everyone here at 5:30 and we need them here from start to finish. There is no reason with us being top three team in the country, to not have huge support when we are at home.”

They now look like the new favorites to win the Lone Star Conference. The A&M-Commerce women haven’t won the LSC Championship since the 2006-2007 season.

It also seems as if, for the first time since Princess Davis (2014-2015), we could have a WDIIB All-Freshman team selection with how well Robinson has played this season on both ends of the floor. Could also be in consideration for Freshman of the Year and follow in the footsteps of Jenna Price (2016-2017) and Princess Davis (2014-2015) who won the award in the Burton era.

Next Matchup

The Lions are on the road next as they travel to Silver City, N.M. to face the Western New Mexico Mustangs on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and then to Odessa, Tx to wrap things up against the University of Texas Permian-Basin for a 2 p.m. tipoff. These games can be heard on 88.9 KETR, the Lion Sports Network and viewed on the LSC Digital Network.