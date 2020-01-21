Men’s Basketball v.UAFS

January 21, 2020
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Auriya Penny, Sports Writer
By: Auriya Penny | Sports Writer
& Drew Ivery | Co-Editor/Sports Editor
The No. 10 Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team was victorious once...
Evans Dennis, Sports Writer
By: Evans Dennis | Sports Writer
The Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions matched up with Science and Arts (Okla.) in Lion county in The Field House this past week,...
Ayobami Olayiowla, Staff Reporter
The Holiday Gala is an annual holiday celebration that took place December 6 & 7 in the Finney Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m.
The concert celebration has a multitude of...
Are the Lions talking title? Burton says “We want rings.”
December 4, 2019
Silent auction held for trip to Greece
December 3, 2019
Lions prepare for NCAA Tournament after LSC Tournament; earn Lone Star Conference awards
December 2, 2019
Opinion
Campus Comment: should the library hours be extended?
Campus Comment: Chick-Fil-A or Popeyes
News
Keeping Commerce Green
Commerce High School
The Texas Peacekeepers Movement
Campus honors veterans with vigil
Sports
Pair of Lion Volleyball victories extends win streak to four
Penalties hurt Lions against CSU-Pueblo
Uncategorized
Catching-up with Lion’s Women’s Basketball
Bailiff interview vs ENMU
Miklo Smalls interview vs ENMU
The East Texan
The student news site of Texas A&M University-Commerce
© 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.