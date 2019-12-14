Lions keep rolling with eight-game winning streak

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

By: Auriya Penny | Sports Writer

& Drew Ivery | Co-Editor/Sports Editor

The No. 10 Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team was victorious once again with a 25 point victory, winning 80-55 against St. Edward’s University.

With an outstanding eight-game winning streak to start, the Lions have displayed how hungry they are this season. The persistence of these ladies as well as their work ethic has gotten them to secure their first ever spot in the top 10 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association rankings.

The winning streak also ties the longest winning streak under head coach Jason Burton. The Lions rank 12th in scoring defense, 15th in scoring margin and 25th in blocked shots. The Lions lead the Lone Star Conference in scoring margin.

These ladies have dominated the game with hustle and wisdom. Offensively, the Lions held the lead against St. Edwards the entire game. The Lions pushed their lead even higher to begin the second as a pair of early buckets gave them a 19-point lead.

The Hilltoppers began to keep pace with the Lion offense, cutting the lead back to 13 points before the Lions again went on a run to end the half. Finishing the game with 14 steals and 51 rebounds, all while keeping St. Edward’s to just 31.9% from the field and finishing with only 55 points.

The Lions had all 10 of their players score in the first half. Dyani Robinson had a team-high 11 points. Chania Wright and Alexus Jones added 10 points each.

“We stepped up today and put together a great road win against a good St. Edward’s team,” Head Coach Jason Burton said regarding his thoughts on the game, per Lion Athletics. “Our goal was to continue to have the great first quarters that we’ve been having, and not have the second quarter let down. We strung together two really good quarters in the first half and another in the third. We played a very high level of defense through three quarters, but we gave up way too many offensive rebounds in the second half. That’s something we’ll look to correct moving forward.”

The Lions shot 57 percent in the first half, including 65 percent in the first quarter. The Lions also had 16 points off of turnovers in the first half.

Three players were close to double-doubles, Alexis Bryant finished with 9 points and 13 rebounds, Juliana Louis ended with 9 points and 10 rebounds, and DesiRay Kernal tallied 9 points and 8 rebounds.

Next Matchup

The No. 10 Lions will return to the court on Dec. 14 to face the University of Texas at Tyler, who sit at 2-4 overall, at the Louise Herrington Patriot Center at 2 p.m.