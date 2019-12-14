Lions glide past Drovers; road game next at UT Tyler

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

By: Evans Dennis | Sports Writer

The Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions matched up with Science and Arts (Okla.) in Lion county in The Field House this past week, winning the game 103-63.

After a hot shooting display the win brings the lions to a 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the Lone Star Conference. The building was definitely on fire with the Lions shooting a hot 53 percent in the game with 45 percent from downtown.

A&M-Commerce has three players averaging double figures with the win over USAO with some solid contribution from the bench. Deon Barrett led the team in points with 17 points, all of which came in the first half. Barrett also led the team with 5 assists.

Austin Grandstaff and Deonta Terrell were also in double figures with each having 14 points in the Lions victory over USAO. The Lions bench played with a purpose this game scoring 46 bench points and also scored 29 points from turnovers.

After a rocky start the Lions seem to have found their stride and look to continue playing their style of basketball.

“We have a lot of talented guys on our team,” Head Coach Jaret Von Rosenberg said on getting a lot of bench production, per Lion Athletics. “Our bench has been playing well and they make it tough on me, in a good way. You can only play five guys at a time.”

It definitely seems that the lions have found their groove and don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. “Hopefully we can continue to build on what we did tonight,” Rosenberg said on executing on both ends of the floor, per Lion Athletics. “We did some things tonight better than we have done from an execution standpoint. Hopefully we can keep adding to that and keep executing better. It’s only going to get harder as the season goes along.”

He’s definitely right about that.

Next Matchup

Up next the Lions are set to face UT Tyler on Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. at the Louise Herrington Patriot Center in Tyler, Tx.