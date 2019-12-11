The Holiday Gala ushers in the holiday season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Holiday Gala is an annual holiday celebration that took place December 6 & 7 in the Finney Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m.

The concert celebration has a multitude of performances put on by the students and all the different departments in the music building. Dr. Hooper, Dr. Clements, and Dr. Yahl are the directors that help organize and put on the holiday celebration.

“This is our student’s final concert and you got so many performances about to go on from out vocalists, pianists, chorale the list goes on,” Dr. Yahl said

Throughout the concert, a variety of performances are going on at the same time.

“On one side of the stage you see our vocalists and then on the other side is a show going on so the audience could be focusing on one performance while a different group is performing as well,” Dr. Yahl said.

The idea of the celebration is to bring out all of the Commerce community and bring in the holiday season. This event has been put on for more than 10 years and has always had a great turn out.

This being the largest event of the year, the tickets were sold out with an audience of over 400 people both Friday and Saturday night..

“We have had many people come and tell us that they loved the concert and some have also told us that the concert is the main event they specifically wait for every year.”

For more information about the Holiday Gala contact Dr. Yahl at [email protected] or Dr. Clements at Phillip. [email protected]