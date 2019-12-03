Silent auction held for trip to Greece

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Leadership Without Limits held a silent auction in the Rayburn Student Center atrium on Dec. 3 to raise funds for their May 2020 trip to Greece.

This will be an immersive study abroad trip with cultural and service opportunities. They intend to visit university and government buildings.

The trip is planned by students who each pays $600 plus fundraising.

The trip takes a year to plan and students commit to weekly meetings and fundraising activities.

Delia Wallace, senior, Sociology major; Danny Reyna, senior, Business Administration major; and Samantha Vallazares, senior, Education major, set up the silent auction under the guidance of Tonya Loftice, assistant director, Intercultural Engagement & Leadership.

Business had been “pretty good so far,” Gwinivere Turley, senior, Biological Sciences major, said midway through the auction.

The most active items had been the mystery boxes as of lunchtime while the Heart Board, made and donated by Loftice, had received the highest bid.

Leadership Without Limits is made up of students in their third year or above. Students interested in learning more about the organization may contact them via email at [email protected], call their office at 903-468-3046, or visit them in the L.E.A.D. Suite on the second floor of the RSC.