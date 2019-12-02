Lions fall to Hilltoppers Lone Star Conference Tournament

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team will be starting their offseason, as St. Edwards gave the Lions a 1-0 first round exit in the Lone Star Conference tournament on Nov. 12.

For the opening match the Lions were not doing too hot. St. Edwards dominated the half, controlling the ball possession since the start of the game.

St. Edwards kept Commerce Freshman Jen Peters on her toes, the Hilltoppers had four shots on goal in a matter of six minutes. However, Peters stood tall and prevented the Hilltoppers from getting on the board. The half ended with a score of 0-0.

Starting the second half, the Lions did not make any adjustments as St. Edwards continued to control the ball and the game. The Lions were held to one shot for the entire half.

Peters tried the best she could to keep the Hilltoppers from scoring after she made four more saves, but after awhile St. Edward became too much.

In the closing minutes of the match, the Hilltoppers made one final attack in a moment where it looked like the game was going to go into overtime.

In the 89th minute of the match, St. Edwards made their way past the A&Ms defense and put the ball in the back of the net. With the amount of time that was left there was no resolution for the Lions.

According to Lions Athletics Head Coach Neil Piper had this to say after the game “It was a tough way to end the game. We looked the more likely to score in the last 15 minutes, so it was a devastating ending to the season.”

St. Edwards had 21 shots and 14 of those shots were on goal. The Lions finished with three shots for the entire match and 13 saves.