Outdoor Adventure Center to host moonlight kayaking

The Outdoor Adventure Center will host a moonlight kayaking event April 20 from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Cain Sports Complex pond.

This event is open to anyone who has always wanted to kayak in the dark.

Participants will be equipped with a headlamp and a colorfully lit kayak to enjoy the night air. The OAC will also provide stand-up paddleboarding classes, paddles and life jackets.

A paddle lesson will be conducted prior to the event.

Contact Kellen Dion at 903-468-3174 or [email protected] for more information.