Campus Recreation to host flag football tournament

Morris Recreation Center will host a flag football tournament April 19 to 22 at Cain Sports Complex.

Each team will get a minimum of two games and will be comprised of four to eight players. Due to capacity restrictions, spectators and extra players will not be allowed.

Shorts with pockets will not be allowed and pockets that are zipped, stapled, taped or turned inside-out are also prohibited.

Both teams will share a ball and it is recommended that participants refrain from touching their faces after utilizing the equipment.

Players will have to come into close proximity with opposing players so masks will be required when six feet of distancing cannot be maintained. Teams will maintain physical distancing before and after each game.

There will be no celebratory action between participants. There will also be a 10-15 minute window after games to allow teams to leave, as well as provide ample time for cleaning and sanitizing.

Contact Katie Thomas at 903-468-3185 or [email protected] for more information.