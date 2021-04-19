Lion softball splits doubleheader with TAMU-K

The Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion softball team traveled to Kingsville April 11 to take on the Texas A&M University-Kingsville Javelinas for a doubleheader.

During the first game, both teams played well defensively, but the Lions scored. The only run of the game was scored by right fielder Mackenzie Dugi in the first inning, who was aided by an RBI double from first baseman Alyssa LeBlanc.

Designated player Kinsie Hebler and catcher Avery Boley were the only other Lions who recorded hits during the game.

Pitcher Emily Otto picked up her 10th victory of the season in a two-hit shutout, recording six strikeouts, three hit batters and two walks.

LeBlanc took the circle for the Lions in the second game which saw the Lions fall 3-2 in 12 innings.

After two scoreless innings, the Lions took the lead in the third inning when pitch-runner Kimber Neal scored thanks to an RBI single from third baseman Madison Schaefer. The Javelinas answered with a run of their own in the fourth inning, tying the score 1-1.

The game went into extra innings with the score tied 1-1.

The Lions reclaimed the lead in the top of the 12th inning after LeBlanc hit a home run, making the score 2-1. However, the Javelinas hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the 12th to walk away with the victory.

LeBlanc pitched the entire game, recording seven strikeouts, four walks and conceding 11 hits. This dropped her season record to 13-6.

Boley, Dugi, Schaefer and shortstop Chelsea Slider each recorded two hits, while LeBlanc and left fielder Samantha Dutton recorded one hit each.

The 12-inning game was the longest played in Lions history.