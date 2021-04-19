Tigers defeat Edgewood in District 12-3A showdown

The Commerce High School Tiger baseball team hosted the Edgewood Bulldogs on April 13 for a District 12-3A showdown.

Head coach Britt Melton praised the team for keeping their composure throughout the game.

“They could have easily given up, but they maintained their energy and took advantage of opportunities that were presented to them,” Melton said.

The Bulldogs stepped up to the plate first, where they faced Gauge Elliott on the mound. Edgewood nearly made it through their entire batting lineup, scoring four runs off four hits and a batter hit by pitch, establishing an early 4-0 lead.

The Tigers were limited to only one hit in the first inning, a single hit by second baseman Wade Nicholson, who also scored a run after stealing the remaining bases. This cut the deficit to 4-1.

Commerce played strong defense in the second inning, limiting the Bulldogs to one hit. Though the Bulldogs held the Tigers hitless, left fielder Bill Bean and right fielder Alec Moseley both reached base after being walked and hit by a pitch, but neither was able to score. The score remained 4-1 after two innings.

The Tigers would hold the Bulldogs to only two hits in the third, though the Bulldogs added another run to their lead, making the score 5-1.

When Commerce came to the plate, they went through their entire batting rotation, scoring six runs off four hits and two runners being hit by pitches.

The main hits were a pair of 2-RBI singles hit by Bean and catcher Brody Baumann. Commerce now led 6-5 after three innings.

After the Bulldogs went down in order to start the fourth inning, the Tigers once again made it through their batting rotation, with four hits and two batters hit by pitches.

Bean, Moseley and center fielder J’den Wilson each recorded RBI singles, while designated player Myles Boyd hit an inside-the-park grand slam. The score was now 12-5 after four innings.

The Tigers continued to play well defensively, limiting Edgewood to only one hit in the fifth inning. However, the Tigers would go down in order during their turn at the plate, leaving the score 12-5 after five innings.

After again limiting Edgewood to a single hit in the sixth inning, the Tigers were held hitless again. Baumann, Bean, Boyd and third baseman Darren Beal all walked, but only Baumann was able to score.

In the seventh inning, the Tigers finished the job by once again limiting the Bulldogs to one hit, closing out with a 13-5 victory.

The Lions batted 9 for 27 (.333) from the plate. Bean and shortstop Colby Lewis led the Tigers with two hits each, while Baumann, Boyd, Moseley, Nicholson and Wilson each recorded one hit.

Baumann would lead the team in runs scored with three. Four Tigers-Bean, Elliott, Lewis and Nicholson-scored two runs each. Two other Lions-Boyd and Wilson-scored one run each.

Elliott pitched a complete game on the mound, recording eight strikeouts, one walk, one hit batter and 10 hits allowed.

After the game, John McSheffery, assistant athletic director, applauded the team for their efforts.

“Congratulations to Commerce,” McSheffery said.