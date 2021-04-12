Campus recreation spikeball tournament to start

The Morris Recreation Center at Texas A&M University-Commerce is holding a spikeball tournament at the Cain Sports Complex April 15.

Spikeball is a net sport inspired by the concepts of volleyball. Teams compete in pairs, and the sport can be played both indoors and outdoors.

Each team will get a minimum of two games, and rosters will be composed of at least two, but no more than three players. Due to capacity restrictions, spectators and extra players will not be allowed to attend.

Due to COVID-19, several modifications have been made to ensure the safety of everyone involved. Equipment will be provided and shared by both teams.

Both teams will share a ball and it is recommended that participants refrain from touching their faces after utilizing the equipment.

Due to the nature of the sport, players will come into close proximity to each other so masks will be required for all participants and staff. Teams will maintain physical distancing before and after each game.

There will be no celebratory action between participants. There will be a 10-15 minute window after each game to allow teams to leave and provide ample time for sanitation. The deadline to register is April 8.

Contact Katie Thomas at 903-468-3185 or [email protected] for more information.