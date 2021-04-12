Men’s track team takes third at David Noble relays

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s track and field team finished in third place overall at the David Noble Relays in San Angelo.

Head coach George Pincock stated that this meet was a step in the right direction, as he has told the team if they want to get better, they need to act upon it.

“There were a lot of PRs [personal records] and season bests throughout the team,” Pincock said. “Every group had a great day.”

Josh Boateng set the nation’s top mark in the discus throw with 60.04 meters, automatically qualifying him for the national championships.

Delan Edwin and Malcolm Woods each earned provisional qualifying times in the 100-meter dash with times of 10.38 and 10.51 seconds, ranking them third and sixth nationally.

Dorian Andrews picked up a provisional qualifying time as well in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.10 seconds, coming .400 seconds away from breaking the school record from 1985.

The 4×100-meter relay team, consisting of Edwin, Jordan Hollis, Andre Norman and Woods moved up to fifth in the nation with a time of 40.80 seconds.

Trayveon Franklin won first place in the triple jump with a distance of 14.61 meters.

The Lions will continue their season April 10 when they compete at the East Texas Invitational at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium. This will be their last track meet prior to the Lone Star Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which will be held May 6 to 8 at the West Texas A&M University Track and Field Complex in Canyon.