Women’s golf team competes in Palm Valley Classic

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team finished third behind Oklahoma Christian University and Point Loma Nazarene University in the Palm Valley Classic in Goodyear, Arizona April 2 and 3.

The Lions total score was 591, scoring 301 points on the first day and 290 the following day.

Sarah Wongsinth was the Lions’ leading scorer, finishing one stroke under par and earning second place individually. This was Wongsinth’s second top-five finish of the season, as well as her third top-10 finish.

Sophie Charlott-Hempel finished four strokes over par, Karlee Nichols and Inma Ortiz Prieto each finished six strokes over par and Michelle Becker finished 12 strokes over par.

The Lions will now prepare for the Lone Star Conference championships April 12 to 14 at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington.