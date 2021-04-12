Outdoor Adventure Center to host mountain biking trip

The Outdoor Adventure Center will host a mountain biking trip April 16-18 in Bentonville, Ark.

Bentonville is home to world-class mountain biking with over 100 miles of mountain biking trails. The OAC will be showing participants how much Bentonville has to offer.

This trip is intended for riders at an intermediate level so it is recommended that participants bike before this trip in order to get maximum enjoyment.

For anyone unfamiliar with mountain biking, an Intro to Mountain Biking class is being offered April 13 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Contact Kellen Dion at 903-468-3174 or [email protected] for more information about the trip or the class.