Campus Recreation to host sand volleyball tournament

Morris Recreation Center will host a sand volleyball tournament April 17 at Cain Sports Complex.

The tournament will be formatted to where each team will get a minimum of two games.

This is a co-ed tournament so teams will need one of each gender to meet requirements, meaning a team could be composed of ratios of 1:3 or 2:2.

The maximum number of players for each team is eight with four on the court at a time. Due to capacity limitations, spectators and extra players will not be allowed.

Due to COVID-19, modifications have been made to ensure safety among participants.

Each team will share a volleyball and it is recommended that players do not touch their face after utilizing the equipment. Contact between teams will be limited but there may be incidental contact between participants due to the nature of the sport.

Masks will be required for attendance. Teams will maintain physical distancing before and after each game and there will be no celebratory action between participants.

There will be a 10-15 window between games to allow leaving teams to avoid contact with incoming teams and provide time for cleaning and sanitizing. The deadline to register is April 13.

Contact Katie Thomas at 903-468-3185 or [email protected] for more information.