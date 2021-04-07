Outdoor Adventure Center and Morris Recreation to host Campus Rec Games April 14

The Outdoor Adventure Center and Morris Recreation Center will host the first annual Campus Rec Games on April 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cain Sports Complex.

The games will test the participants’ strength, agility and stamina using a blend of teamwork challenges. Teams of four will compete in eight activities throughout the evening and the overall winner will be crowned the Campus Rec Games Champion.

Participants will compete in canoe tug-o-war, fitness relay races, field day activities, tangram puzzle challenge, egg drop race, water balloon toss, archery challenge and stand-up paddleboarding. Some events require four participants while others require teams of two.

Teams will have the option to decide who participates in each event. The schedule of events will be sent out on April 9 at 5 p.m.

The deadline to register is April 7.

Contact Dan Semprini at 903-468-3183 or [email protected] for more information.