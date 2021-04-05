Brief News

The Planetarium will be hosting “Beyond the Sun” on April 2 and 9 starting at 7 p.m.

Celeste is fighting her sleep in her room by reading a book. She receives an unexpected visit from the moon. Together they bond on a journey through the universe to discover what exoplanets are.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the number of guests will be limited to keep social distancing. Reservations are required for all shows. For more information contact the office at 903-468-8650.

Royse City will be hosting Music on Main Street, starring Brandon Bamburg, April 16 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Bamburg is a country singer and songwriter. Follow him on Facebook to see more at Brandon Bamburg Music.

For more information about the event contact city hall at 972-636-2250.

Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity will be hosting their 24 th annual Crawfish Festival April 17 from 2 to 7 p.m.

There will be all you can eat crawfish with other options like hamburgers, hot dogs and more. The event is a fundraiser for the North Texas Food Bank.

This event will take place at 117 TX- 224.

For more information contact PI Kappa Alpha fraternity .