Tiny Couch Concert planned for this month

Intercultural engagement and leadership is hosting a Tiny Couch Concert April 14 in Ferguson Auditorium from 6 to 9 p.m.

Nailah Boyo, graduate assistant and adviser for IEL, has been planning a concert for the students on campus.

“Tiny Couch Concert is a re-creation of the YouTube series ‘NPR: Tiny Desk Concert,’ using Tony B as the first official guest. I thought about what kind of unusual and unique ways we could expose students to cultures but keep it engaging. This event aims to introduce students to different music genres and cultures that go along with them,” Boyo said.

The Tiny Couch Concert will be fun and filled with lots of entertainment. There will be music from a live DJ and the special performance by Tony B.

Tony B was born in Dallas. He began selling his early demo tapes to teachers at his high school. He took interest in furthering his sound while attending classes at Texas A&M University-Commerce. He has currently released three mixtapes with his recent release “Hood Angel” on Feb. 5 and “Forever” being his most popular song.

Storytelling and versatility are what allows Tony B to express why he is capable of more than just rap music. He has since proven this by releasing his latest project “Longer Days” that has earned five stars on iTunes in less than a month.

“I think this is a great opportunity! I’m excited about this honestly. Truly thankful for Nailah helping organize it all. I’ve performed on campus many of times but sadly this will be my last performance in undergrad. So, what better way to end the year?” Tony B said.

The intercultural engagement and leadership office is always looking for ways to improve their programs. If students want to get more involved or offer ideas and suggestions, feel free to stop by their office in Rayburn Student Center suite 239.

Contact Nailah Boyo, at [email protected] for more information.