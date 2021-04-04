Lions win opening round of LSC soccer tournament

John Parsons, Co-Editor in Chief
April 4, 2021

The Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion soccer team

The No. 3 seed Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion soccer team shut out Oklahoma Christian University 3-0 in the opening round of the Lone Star Conference soccer tournament April 3.

The Lions will travel to Canyon to play No. 2 seed West Texas A&M University April 6 for the second round.