Lions win opening round of LSC soccer tournament
April 4, 2021
The No. 3 seed Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion soccer team shut out Oklahoma Christian University 3-0 in the opening round of the Lone Star Conference soccer tournament April 3.
The Lions will travel to Canyon to play No. 2 seed West Texas A&M University April 6 for the second round.
