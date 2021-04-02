Lady Tigers fall to Rains in district showdown

The Commerce High School Lady Tigers softball team traveled to Emory to take on the Rains High School Lady Wildcats in a District 12-3A showdown.

Commerce stepped up to the plate first, mustering a triple by shortstop Bella Stacy. Second baseman Meme Wilson, pitcher Chelsey Chavez and first baseman Mattie Putman would all go down swinging.

The Lady Wildcats came up to bat, where they faced Chavez in the circle. Rains built off their defensive momentum by playing great offensively, nearly getting through their entire batting lineup and scoring five runs off three triples and two walks. The score was 5-0 after the first inning.

In the second inning, Rains continued to flex their muscles defensively, retiring the Lady Tigers in three batters as designated player Trinity Jones, catcher Katie Chappell and third baseman Jada Harris would all strikeout.

The Lady Wildcats would continue their dominance on offense, getting through their batting rotation, scoring 11 runs off 10 hits: a pair of triples and doubles, five singles and a three-run home run. Chavez was pulled after 1 ⅔ inning and replaced by Stacy, who would help record the final out of the inning. The score was now 16-0 in the Wildcats’ favor.

In the third inning, Rains finished the job by retiring Commerce in three batters once again, with right fielder Reagan Clark and center fielder Jenna Buchannan going down swinging and Wilson having a hit caught for an out.

The Lady Tigers would lose 16-0 in a three-inning run rule game.

The Lady Tigers recorded one hit from 10 batters, which was Stacy’s triple in the first inning. The Lady Wildcats batted 13 for 19 (.684), with six of their batters recording hits on each of their turns at the plate.

The Lady Tigers’ next game is April 6 when they will host the Prairiland Lady Patriots.