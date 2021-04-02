Animal supply drive to benefit local animal rescue organization

An animal rescue supply drive will be hosted by the Texas A&M University-Commerce First Year Leadership Class for Off the Chain Rescue April 5-9.

The supply drive is a campus-wide competition. Multiple teams of five individuals will race to see which will raise the most supplies for the group’s donation to OTCR.

Off the Chain Rescue was founded in 2019 after coming to an understanding that the upsetting need for more animal rescues was a must in Delta and Hunt counties. OTCR takes pride in the fact that they foster their own local rescues and perform outreach to help other rescues throughout the country.

“Throughout the past year (fall and spring), the FLC has been focused on service to the TAMUC campus and community. One of the final projects for the course is to design, develop and implement a service project to benefit our community. The students had a lot of ideas when brainstorming for the project and ultimately decided to do the animal drive because of the benefit to a local rescue in need and so that they could see the impact of helping another organization,” Coy Martin, FLC coordinator, said.

Any group, organization or individual can register for the supply drive by April 6 at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Aj87n_SZ6njsJPfPT1CIvDi4SvUk-yVsSLibXBoBhCM/edit .

Once registered, participants will receive an email regarding a list of items and the accompanying point system. The team with the highest number of points wins. The competition ends April 9 at 5 p.m. Whichever team raises the most, according to the point system, wins a prize.

The FLC will be in Rayburn Student Center April 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 6 from 2 to 4 p.m., April 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. and April 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition, donations can be made directly to Off the Chain Rescue at https://offthechainrescuetx.com/.

First Year Leadership is considered to be a helpful tool for incoming students who want to be active and engaged in their communities and academics. This various group of students form a close-knit community with some of the most involved students on campus. The program tries to prepare students with the personal leadership skills and education necessary to lead throughout their college experience and even beyond that. This group is designed around leadership and further developing college freshman into better leaders.