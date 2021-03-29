A&M-Commerce to co-host MALES summit with Dallas College

Texas A&M University-Commerce and Dallas College will co-host the 2021 MALES Summit: Men at Work to help male students discover pathways to success in school, their careers and life.

The summit for current and prospective students will offer mentoring and support for minority men while developing them personally and professionally as future college graduates.

In attendance will be Dr. Marc Lamont Hill, BET news host and professor of media studies and solutions, Temple University, who will provide the keynote address at 9 a.m.

Jayson Douglas, associate director, intercultural engagement and leadership, emphasized the chances presented by the MALES summit.

“This is a remarkable opportunity to expose current and prospective male students aged leadership, empowerment and service,” Douglas said.

There will be breakout sessions featuring a variety of topics including foundations of leadership, framing your success and detours of life–overcoming life’s obstacles.

The summit will have a resource fair to connect current and potential students with a chance to meet local employers, hosted by Dallas College career services. Participants will also have a chance to connect with A&M-Commerce recruiters.

A&M-Commerce presenters include Jack Duffie, graduate enrollment specialist, and Dr. Fred Fuentes, executive director, office of latino engagement and outreach.

Though the summit is scheduled April 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., interested participants are encouraged to attend as their schedule permits.

Registration is required to attend. The first 200 registrants will receive a gift bag. Registration closes April 9.

Register for the summit here.

Contact Michael Johnson at [email protected] for more information.

The virtual summit is free and open to the public.