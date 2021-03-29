Commerce High School varsity track teams take first place at Bulldog Relays

The Commerce High School track teams competed at the Bulldogs Relays in Cooper March 18 with the boys earning first place with 221 points and the girls winning first place with 236 points.

On the boy’s team in the 100-meter dash, Da’Shawn Jackson placed second, Carlos Aubrey placed fifth, and Ohmari Davis placed sixth. In the 200-meter dash, Ashton Seale placed third, Aiden Crowder placed fourth, and Jaydon Harris placed sixth. In the 400-meter dash, Enrique Morales placed third and Isaac Henderson placed fifth. In the 800-meter run, Morales placed first and Henderson placed fourth.

In the 1600-meter run, Oliver Roberts placed first, Jovani Castaneda placed fifth and Sacramento Galven placed sixth. In the 3200-meter run, Roberts placed first, Castaneda placed third and Galven placed fourth.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Ty Coffman placed first and Dre Gadlin placed third. In the 300-meter hurdles, Coffman placed first and Gadlin placed second.

The 4×100-meter relay team, consisting of Aubrey, Harris, Jackson and Seale placed second. The 4×200-meter relay team of Edgar Castillo, Crowder, Harris and Seale placed second. The 4×400-meter relay team, consisting of Crowder, Gadlin, Morales and Roberts placed second.

In the long jump, Jackson placed fourth. In the triple jump, Seale placed third and Aubrey placed fifth. In the high jump, Gadlin placed third and Hoffman placed fourth.

In the shot put, Anton Stapleton placed first and Davis placed second. In the discus throw, Davis placed first, Roy Gaffney placed third and Jayston Jones placed fifth.

Head coach Cameron Warren praised the team for their excellent performance after the meet.

“I am extremely proud of our kids and the way they competed,” Warren said. “That’s now two first-place finishes for our varsity team this year.”

On the girl’s side, in the 100-meter dash, Blakley Scott placed fourth. In the 200-meter dash, Scott placed sixth. In the 400-meter dash, Katie Chappell placed third, Chelsey Chavez placed fourth and Denise Anderson placed fifth.

In the 800-meter run, Gretchen Hill placed second, Nancy Diaz placed third and Melissa Castaneda placed fifth. In the 1600-meter run, Elaine Eborn placed first, Serenity Gaudreau placed second, Marissa Rodriguez placed fourth. In the 3200-meter run, Eborn placed first, Gaudreau placed fourth and Rodriguez placed fifth.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Payton Miller placed first, Izzy Turner placed second and Raley Draughn placed fourth. In the 300-meter hurdles, Turner placed first, Sydney Oliphant placed second and Draughn placed third.

The 4×100-meter relay team, consisting of Miller, Terria Raye, Ellie Vasquez and Meme Wilson placed second. The 4×200-meter relay team of Miller, Raye, Vasquez and Wilson placed second. The 4×400-meter relay team, consisting of Diaz, Draughn, Trinity Hall and Vasquez placed third.

In the long jump, Hall placed third and Raye placed fourth. In the triple jump, Hall placed first and Draughn placed third. In the high jump, Scott placed first and Miller placed second.

In the discus throw, Chavez placed first and Keke Reynolds placed second. In the shot put, Reynolds placed second, Tia Beard placed fourth and Chavez placed sixth.

Head coach Shelley Jones stated that she was proud of everyone who competed at the meet.

“Everyone was smiling, and the results explain why,” Jones said.