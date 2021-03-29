Campus recreation to host EGGercise Boot Camp

Texas A&M University-Commerce campus recreation will host an EGGercise Boot Camp at the Morris Recreation Center MAC court April 5 from 5 to 5:45 p.m.

There is no admission fee, and the event is open to community members, students, faculty and staff.

During classes, instructors will go over a series of full-body exercises in an engaging and encouraging environment to increase participant’s heart rates and get their blood pumping.

When discussing the purpose of the event, Dan Semprini, coordinator-fitness and wellbeing, stated that fitness and well-being courses are the most important components of his job within the program.

“Specialized group fitness classes help our campus and community have fun while exercising,” Semprini said. “We will also decorate the MAC Court, as the event is around Easter.”

Contact Semprini at 903-468-3183 or d[email protected] for more information.