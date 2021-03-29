Outdoor adventure center to host Intro to Mountain Biking class

The outdoor adventure center will be hosting an Intro to Mountain Biking class April 13 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The class is open to community members, students, faculty and staff. It will be beneficial to anyone looking to improve their biking skills.

Mountain bikes, helmets, water bottles and gloves will be provided for participants. Instructors will begin with skill improvement drills and end with a ride on the OAC’s mountain bike trail, where participants will get the opportunity to put their newly learned skills to the test.

Contact Kellen Dion at 903-468-3174 or [email protected] for more information.